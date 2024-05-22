On May 22, 2024, Catherine Cusack, a Director at Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA, Financial), purchased 7,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction increased the insider's holdings to 46,385 shares.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc operates as a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in healthcare properties. Its portfolio includes skilled nursing/transitional care facilities, senior housing communities, and specialty hospitals.

The shares were bought at a price of $14.43 each, valuing the transaction at approximately $101,010. Following this purchase, the total number of shares owned by the insider in the company stands at 46,385.

Over the past year, Catherine Cusack has engaged in the purchase of 7,000 shares and has not sold any shares. The insider transaction history for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc shows a pattern of more insider buys than sells over the past year, with 2 insider buys and 1 insider sell recorded.

On the valuation front, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc's shares traded at $14.43 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $3.28 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 70.75, significantly above both the industry median of 16.67 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc is $14.27 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.01.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider purchase could signal a positive outlook from the insider on the company's current valuation and future prospects.

