Director Carlo Bozotti Sells 9,000 Shares of Avnet Inc (AVT)

On May 22, 2024, Carlo Bozotti, a Director at Avnet Inc (AVT, Financial), executed a sale of 9,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 11,578 shares of Avnet Inc.

Avnet Inc (AVT, Financial) is a global distributor of electronic components and embedded solutions. The company provides a broad range of products and services to customers in various industries, helping them to design and build electronic products.

Over the past year, Carlo Bozotti has sold a total of 9,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within Avnet Inc, where there have been no insider buys but five insider sells over the same timeframe.

Shares of Avnet Inc were trading at $54.4 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $4.88 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 8.73, which is significantly lower than the industry median of 23.51 and also below the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Avnet Inc is $46.44 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.17.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sell event and the valuation metrics provide investors with updated insights into the stock's current standing and the actions of its key executives.

