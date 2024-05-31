Insider Sale at Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH)

Kristine Anderson, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH, Financial), sold 3,644 shares of the company on May 21, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 72,761 shares of the company.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH, Financial) is a management and technology consulting firm. The company provides services primarily to US government agencies in defense, intelligence, and civil markets, and to major corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit organizations. The firm's services include consulting, analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise.

Over the past year, Kristine Anderson has sold a total of 23,904 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for the company shows a total of 21 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the recent sale, shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp were trading at $154.15, giving the company a market cap of $19.77 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 48.99, which is significantly higher than both the industry median of 17.805 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp is estimated at $121.81 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.27.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business results.

Investors and analysts monitoring insider activity like that of Kristine Anderson may find these insights into both the specific transactions and the broader financial context of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp useful for making informed decisions.

