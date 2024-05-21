On May 21, 2024, Susan Penfield, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH, Financial), sold 3,211 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 22,149 shares of the company.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH, Financial) is a management and technology consulting firm. The company provides services primarily to US government agencies in defense, intelligence, and civil markets, and to major corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit organizations. Booz Allen Hamilton is known for its expertise in consulting, analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber, among other capabilities.

Over the past year, Susan Penfield has sold a total of 25,811 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, where there have been 21 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the sale, shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp were priced at $154.15. The company has a market cap of approximately $19.77 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 48.99, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 17.805 and above the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $121.81, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.27.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

