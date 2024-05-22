On May 22, 2024, Maxine Mauricio, Chief Administrative Officer, Executive Vice President and General Counsel of EMCOR Group Inc (EME, Financial), executed a sale of 4,620 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,837 shares in the company.

EMCOR Group Inc (EME, Financial) is a prominent provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and building services. These services are critical in ensuring the efficient operation and maintenance of facilities for a diverse range of businesses.

According to the market cap data, EMCOR Group Inc is valued at $18.33 billion. The stock was priced at $389.58 on the day of the insider's recent transaction. This pricing places the company's price-earnings ratio at 25.75, which is above the industry median of 15.49 and also exceeds the historical median for the company.

The GF Value for EMCOR Group Inc is set at $206.24, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.89. This suggests that the stock is significantly overvalued in the current market.

Over the past year, there has been a notable trend in insider transactions at EMCOR Group Inc. The company has seen 1 insider buy and 10 insider sells. The insider, Maxine Mauricio, has sold a total of 4,620 shares and has not made any purchases in the past year.

This insider activity could be of interest to investors and market analysts who track insider behaviors as indicators of company performance and stock valuation. The significant overvaluation suggested by the GF Value might also influence investment decisions regarding EMCOR Group Inc (EME, Financial).

