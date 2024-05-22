On May 22, 2024, Michael Berthelot, Director of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP, Financial), executed a sale of 5,800 shares of the company at a price of $23.64 per share. This transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 13,916 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, a global producer, marketer, and distributor of fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as a producer and distributor of prepared food across the world, has seen a variety of insider transactions over the past year. According to records, there has been a total of 1 insider buy and 20 insider sells in the last twelve months.

The recent sale by Michael Berthelot is part of a broader pattern where the insider has sold a total of 11,800 shares over the past year, without any recorded purchases.

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc were trading at $23.64 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.115 billion. The stock is currently considered Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.89, based on a GF Value of $26.47.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

