On May 23, 2024, Robert Rowe, President & CEO of Flowserve Corp (FLS, Financial), executed a sale of 100,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 349,512 shares of Flowserve Corp.

Flowserve Corp is a global leader in the manufacture and aftermarket services of comprehensive flow control systems. The company specializes in providing solutions that help move, control, and protect the flow of materials in critical industries around the world.

Over the past year, Robert Rowe has sold a total of 100,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale aligns with a broader trend within the company, where there have been 2 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

Shares of Flowserve Corp were trading at $49.55 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $6.43 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 27.60, which is above both the industry median of 23.36 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, Flowserve Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.17, indicating that the stock is Modestly Overvalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

The insider trend for Flowserve Corp suggests cautious activity, with more sales than purchases among insiders, potentially signaling their perspective on the stock's valuation.

This sale by Robert Rowe might provide investors with insights into the current valuation and future expectations of the company, as reflected in the GF Value and the company's stock performance metrics such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

