On May 21, 2024, Daniel Mchenry, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI, Financial), executed a sale of 2,437 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 22,430.3943 shares of Group 1 Automotive Inc.

Group 1 Automotive Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

Over the past year, Daniel Mchenry has sold a total of 4,696 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Group 1 Automotive Inc shows a trend with 0 insider buys and 10 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the recent transaction, shares of Group 1 Automotive Inc were priced at $309.61, giving the company a market cap of approximately $4.12 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 7.20, which is lower than both the industry median of 16.51 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Group 1 Automotive Inc is estimated at $300.94 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.03.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into how insiders view the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

