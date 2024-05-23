On May 23, 2024, Linda Zecher, a Director at Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB, Financial), executed a sale of 2,350 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 2,853 shares of Tenable Holdings Inc.

Tenable Holdings Inc specializes in cybersecurity solutions, providing comprehensive security options aimed at addressing modern cyber threats and vulnerabilities. The company's offerings include a range of software products and services designed to ensure the security and integrity of information systems across various industries.

The shares were sold at a price of $43.47, valuing the transaction at approximately $102,153.50. This sale is part of a series of transactions by the insider over the past year, during which Linda Zecher sold a total of 8,994 shares.

The insider transaction history for Tenable Holdings Inc shows a pattern of 50 insider sales and no insider buys over the past year, indicating a trend of insider selling.

As of the date of the sale, Tenable Holdings Inc had a market cap of approximately $5.13 billion. The stock's price on the day of the transaction puts it at a GF Value of $52.40, suggesting that it is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.83.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company’s past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of potential stock performance, particularly in the context of the company's valuation and market trends.

