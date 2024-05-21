On May 21, 2024, Director William Doyle purchased 15,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN, Financial) at a price of $16.98 per share, as reported in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 76,330 shares of the company.

Elanco Animal Health Inc is a company that develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company provides comprehensive products and knowledge services to improve animal health and food-animal production.

Over the past year, the insider has increased his holdings in the company by purchasing a total of 30,000 shares. There have been four insider buys and no insider sells in the company over the same period.

The recent purchase by the insider occurred when the stock was trading at a GF Value of $15.30, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.11, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The market cap of Elanco Animal Health Inc is approximately $8.15 billion, reflecting its significant presence in the animal health industry.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider buying activity could be a signal to investors about the insider’s confidence in the future prospects of Elanco Animal Health Inc.

