Chief Accounting Officer Tina Beskid sold 7,057 shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI, Financial) on May 21, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 52,824 shares of the company.

Resideo Technologies Inc operates in the field of comfort and security solutions primarily in residential environments. The company provides integrated solutions that help homeowners stay connected and in control of their comfort, security, and energy use.

Over the past year, Tina Beskid has sold a total of 23,910 shares of the company and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been six insider sells and no insider buys at Resideo Technologies Inc.

On the date of the latest transaction, shares of Resideo Technologies Inc were trading at $21.67. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $3.11 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 16.03, which is below the industry median of 17.805.

The GF Value of Resideo Technologies Inc is $21.17, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of corporate confidence and potential future stock performance.

