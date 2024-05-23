On May 23, 2024, Hardeep Gulati, CEO of PowerSchool Holdings Inc (PWSC, Financial), executed a sale of 10,266 shares of the company at a price of $21.03 per share. This transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 1,845,401 shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (PWSC, Financial) specializes in providing cloud-based software for K-12 education systems. The company's platforms are designed to improve administrative efficiency, enhance student performance, and facilitate communication among schools, families, and the broader educational community.

Over the past year, Hardeep Gulati has sold a total of 568,243 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the last year, where there have been 69 insider sells and no insider buys at PowerSchool Holdings Inc.

The shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc were trading at $21.03 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $3.45 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate of the stock is $20.44, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.03.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and stock valuation.

