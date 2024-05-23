Total Revenue: $628.7 million, an increase of 10.4% year-over-year.

Positive Points

Titan Machinery Inc (TITN, Financial) achieved a 10.4% increase in total revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, reaching $628.7 million.

The agriculture segment saw a 5.8% increase in sales, driven by a 4.3% rise in same-store sales and contributions from the Scott Supply acquisition.

Service revenue increased significantly by 29% compared to the prior year period.

The company is focused on bolstering its service departments, which is expected to drive recurring revenue growth.

Despite a challenging market environment, Titan Machinery Inc (TITN) managed to deliver positive same-store sales growth in its agriculture segment.

Negative Points

The first-quarter performance was below expectations, with net income dropping to $9.4 million from $27 million in the prior year period.

Gross profit margin contracted by 140 basis points year over year to 19.4%, primarily due to lower equipment margins.

Operating expenses increased by 21.9% year over year, driven by acquisitions and higher salaries and benefits.

Floorplan and other interest expenses rose significantly to $9.5 million from $2.5 million in the prior year period.

The Europe segment experienced a 12.5% decrease in sales, reflecting a softening of new equipment demand.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you help us frame your expectations for inventory levels ending this fiscal year and maybe more notably ending fiscal '26?

A: We see inventory levels exiting the year similar to where we started. Inventory will climb in the first two quarters and then decrease back to initial levels. For FY26, we expect more substantial decreases due to the timing of inventory ordering and delivery. Our goal is to achieve targeted inventory levels that align with industry demand, minimizing floorplan interest expenses. (Bo Larsen, CFO and Treasurer)

Q: Can you comment on the performance of Australia in this quarter versus your expectations, and if seasonality in this business is more pronounced than expected?

A: The first quarter came in line with expectations. Seasonality is pronounced with a 45%-55% split, with Q2 and Q4 being stronger. We had a significant backlog of pre-sold equipment, which provides comfort for revenue progression. We are excited about the branding launch this summer and future synergies. (Bo Larsen, CFO and Treasurer; Bryan Knutson, President and CEO)

Q: Can you be more specific about the equipment gross margin embedded in the guidance for the full year?

A: For agriculture, our equipment gross margins are about 9%, a step back of 320 basis points year over year. This is at the low end of our historical range, excluding FY16 and FY17 when inventory health was significantly worse. We aim to drive top-line growth and achieve healthier inventory levels, even at the expense of margins. (Bo Larsen, CFO and Treasurer)

Q: How do you think about the risk of further margin compression as you go into destock mode in fiscal '26?

A: The significant order volume this year is due to compressed lead times. Next year, with reduced order flow, the focus will be on playing through existing inventory. We aim to take aggressive actions this year to absorb orders and achieve the best endpoint for inventory levels. (Bo Larsen, CFO and Treasurer)

Q: Can you comment on the aggressive stance to lower inventories in the construction segment and the lower rental fleet utilization?

A: Similar to agriculture, we aim to achieve targeted inventory levels in construction. Lower rental utilization is due to a lack of snow, delayed spring construction, and some softening in residential and commercial sectors. We expect an uptick in rental utilization as the construction season progresses. (Bo Larsen, CFO and Treasurer; Bryan Knutson, President and CEO)

Q: What specific actions are you taking to move equipment off the line, and how does this impact margins?

A: We are using various tools such as interest buy-downs, extended warranties, and price adjustments. These actions are tailored to customer needs and ultimately impact margins. Our experienced team is focused on executing these strategies to manage inventory levels effectively. (Bo Larsen, CFO and Treasurer; Bryan Knutson, President and CEO)

Q: Can you provide more details on the updated fiscal 2025 full-year guidance?

A: We are modestly reducing revenue assumptions across segments and adjusting equipment margins, variable operating expenses, and floorplan interest expense. For agriculture, we expect revenue to be down 2.5% to up 2.5%. Construction revenue is expected to be flat to up 5%, Europe down 5% to flat, and Australia $240 million to $260 million. We are updating our EPS range to $2.25 to $2.75. (Bo Larsen, CFO and Treasurer)

Q: How are you managing operating expenses in light of the softer market environment?

A: We are implementing cost controls, optimizing resources, and being vigilant with new headcount. Our guidance implies operating expenses as a percentage of sales to be about 40 basis points higher than in fiscal 2024. We are focused on supporting strategic areas like parts, service, and precision businesses. (Bo Larsen, CFO and Treasurer)

Q: What are your expectations for interest expense this year?

A: We are factoring in the reduced likelihood of interest rate cuts and expect improvement in interest-free terms in the back half of the year. We anticipate higher floorplan interest expense this year versus previous guidance due to revised revenue expectations and inventory management efforts. (Bo Larsen, CFO and Treasurer)

Q: Can you provide an update on the seasonal farming activity and its impact on your business?

A: Planting progress is ongoing, with some delays due to recent precipitation. European markets have healthy crops due to optimal moisture levels, while Australia needs more rainfall for seed germination. Overall, farmers are in good shape with strong balance sheets, despite expected declines in net farm income. (Bryan Knutson, President and CEO)

