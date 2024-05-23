Release Date: May 23, 2024

Positive Points

CSW Industrials Inc (CSWI, Financial) achieved record fourth-quarter revenue, EBITDA, and earnings per diluted share.

The company delivered meaningful EBITDA margin expansion in the fiscal fourth quarter.

CSWI reported record full-year results with revenue of $793 million, representing 4.6% growth.

The company generated strong cash flow from operations, totaling $164 million for the full fiscal year, a 35% increase.

CSWI successfully completed the acquisition of Dust Free, enhancing its product portfolio and market reach.

Negative Points

Free cash flow for the fiscal fourth quarter decreased to $17.5 million from $31.7 million in the same period last year.

The outstanding debt on the revolving credit facility increased by $13 million due to the Dust Free acquisition.

The fiscal fourth-quarter cash flow from operations was $22 million, down from $37 million in the same quarter last year.

The effective tax rate for the fiscal fourth quarter was 23.8%, which may impact net income.

The engineered building solutions segment faces potential headwinds in certain markets, which could affect future revenue growth.

Q & A Highlights

Q: This Q4 looked a lot like your historical Q1 and Q2 performances from a revenue and margin perspective. Did you pull anything into the quarter or see anything that was more one-time in nature?

A: James Perry, CFO: There were a few minor one-time items, such as a $1.2 million property gain from selling a facility, but overall, the quarter was pretty normal. We didn't pull any significant projects forward, and our contractor solutions segment performed well, indicating a healthy base to build on for future quarters.

Q: What are the components of your topline growth guidance for fiscal 2025? Could you rank what you expect to be growing the fastest and the slowest among the segments or end markets?

A: James Perry, CFO: We expect similar topline growth as fiscal 2024, driven by organic growth, pricing initiatives, and the full-year impact of the Dust Free acquisition. The residential HVAC space shows mixed projections, but we aim to outperform the market. Specialized reliability solutions and engineered building solutions segments also show positive trends.

Q: Any thoughts on margin expectations going forward?

A: James Perry, CFO: Our goal is to sustain our best-in-class margins. While we had some tailwinds from pricing in the past, we aim to maintain these margins and grow EBITDA dollars as revenues grow. We will continue to push for margin improvements where possible.

Q: Can you speak to the indoor air quality opportunity and potential inorganic opportunities in that area?

A: Joseph Armes, CEO: Indoor air quality became a significant focus during COVID. We initially partnered with Dust Free and later acquired them. This acquisition allows us to expand in the indoor air quality market, and we see potential for further bolt-on acquisitions in this space.

Q: What is the current percentage of HVAC sales in your overall business?

A: James Perry, CFO: HVAC accounted for 54% of our total sales in the last fiscal year, slightly down from 55% the previous year. With the Dust Free acquisition, this percentage is expected to trend higher.

Q: Can you provide an update on the M&A pipeline and current market valuations?

A: Joseph Armes, CEO: We see a strong, robust pipeline for potential acquisitions. The market has cooled off a bit, with fewer overbids from sponsors. Our strong balance sheet and cash flow position us well to take advantage of this environment.

Q: What are the order trends in the engineered building solutions segment?

A: James Perry, CFO: The backlog has been relatively flat, but our team is focused on high-quality projects. While the cycle from bidding to booking is taking a bit longer, we continue to see strong performance in this segment.

Q: How do you view the potential slowdown in the engineered building solutions segment?

A: Joseph Armes, CEO: Any potential slowdown will be well-telegraphed through bidding, booking, and backlog before it impacts revenue. We have a healthy backlog, and our team is focused on high-quality projects that are expected to be completed.

