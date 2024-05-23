CSW Industrials Inc (CSWI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Record Revenue and Strong Margin Expansion

CSW Industrials Inc (CSWI) reports robust growth in revenue, EBITDA, and earnings per share for Q4 2024.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $793 million for the full fiscal year, representing 4.6% growth.
  • Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share: $7.1, a 12.9% growth.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $200 million, a 14.9% growth.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Expanded by 220 basis points for the full year.
  • Cash Flow from Operations: $164 million for the full fiscal year, a 35% growth.
  • Fourth-Quarter Revenue: $211 million, an 8% increase compared to the prior year period.
  • Fourth-Quarter Gross Profit: $94 million, nearly 10% growth over the prior year period.
  • Fourth-Quarter Gross Profit Margin: Improved by 80 basis points to 44.4%.
  • Fourth-Quarter EBITDA: $56 million, a 13% growth compared to the prior year period.
  • Fourth-Quarter EBITDA Margin: Improved by 130 basis points to 26.5%.
  • Fourth-Quarter Net Income: $32 million or $2.04 per diluted share, a 17% growth.
  • Contractor Solutions Segment Revenue: $141 million, a 5.4% total growth compared to the prior year quarter.
  • Specialized Reliability Solutions Segment Revenue: Increased by 8%.
  • Engineered Building Solutions Segment Revenue: $30.1 million, a 20% increase compared to the prior year period.
  • Free Cash Flow: $147.8 million for the full fiscal year.
  • Outstanding Debt on Revolving Credit Facility: Decreased by $87 million during the full fiscal year.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 23, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • CSW Industrials Inc (CSWI, Financial) achieved record fourth-quarter revenue, EBITDA, and earnings per diluted share.
  • The company delivered meaningful EBITDA margin expansion in the fiscal fourth quarter.
  • CSWI reported record full-year results with revenue of $793 million, representing 4.6% growth.
  • The company generated strong cash flow from operations, totaling $164 million for the full fiscal year, a 35% increase.
  • CSWI successfully completed the acquisition of Dust Free, enhancing its product portfolio and market reach.

Negative Points

  • Free cash flow for the fiscal fourth quarter decreased to $17.5 million from $31.7 million in the same period last year.
  • The outstanding debt on the revolving credit facility increased by $13 million due to the Dust Free acquisition.
  • The fiscal fourth-quarter cash flow from operations was $22 million, down from $37 million in the same quarter last year.
  • The effective tax rate for the fiscal fourth quarter was 23.8%, which may impact net income.
  • The engineered building solutions segment faces potential headwinds in certain markets, which could affect future revenue growth.

Q & A Highlights

Q: This Q4 looked a lot like your historical Q1 and Q2 performances from a revenue and margin perspective. Did you pull anything into the quarter or see anything that was more one-time in nature?
A: James Perry, CFO: There were a few minor one-time items, such as a $1.2 million property gain from selling a facility, but overall, the quarter was pretty normal. We didn't pull any significant projects forward, and our contractor solutions segment performed well, indicating a healthy base to build on for future quarters.

Q: What are the components of your topline growth guidance for fiscal 2025? Could you rank what you expect to be growing the fastest and the slowest among the segments or end markets?
A: James Perry, CFO: We expect similar topline growth as fiscal 2024, driven by organic growth, pricing initiatives, and the full-year impact of the Dust Free acquisition. The residential HVAC space shows mixed projections, but we aim to outperform the market. Specialized reliability solutions and engineered building solutions segments also show positive trends.

Q: Any thoughts on margin expectations going forward?
A: James Perry, CFO: Our goal is to sustain our best-in-class margins. While we had some tailwinds from pricing in the past, we aim to maintain these margins and grow EBITDA dollars as revenues grow. We will continue to push for margin improvements where possible.

Q: Can you speak to the indoor air quality opportunity and potential inorganic opportunities in that area?
A: Joseph Armes, CEO: Indoor air quality became a significant focus during COVID. We initially partnered with Dust Free and later acquired them. This acquisition allows us to expand in the indoor air quality market, and we see potential for further bolt-on acquisitions in this space.

Q: What is the current percentage of HVAC sales in your overall business?
A: James Perry, CFO: HVAC accounted for 54% of our total sales in the last fiscal year, slightly down from 55% the previous year. With the Dust Free acquisition, this percentage is expected to trend higher.

Q: Can you provide an update on the M&A pipeline and current market valuations?
A: Joseph Armes, CEO: We see a strong, robust pipeline for potential acquisitions. The market has cooled off a bit, with fewer overbids from sponsors. Our strong balance sheet and cash flow position us well to take advantage of this environment.

Q: What are the order trends in the engineered building solutions segment?
A: James Perry, CFO: The backlog has been relatively flat, but our team is focused on high-quality projects. While the cycle from bidding to booking is taking a bit longer, we continue to see strong performance in this segment.

Q: How do you view the potential slowdown in the engineered building solutions segment?
A: Joseph Armes, CEO: Any potential slowdown will be well-telegraphed through bidding, booking, and backlog before it impacts revenue. We have a healthy backlog, and our team is focused on high-quality projects that are expected to be completed.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.