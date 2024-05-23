Workday Inc (WDAY) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth Amid Deal Scrutiny

Workday Inc (WDAY) reports robust subscription revenue growth and strategic wins, despite facing macroeconomic challenges and increased deal scrutiny.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Subscription Revenue: $1.815 billion, up 19%.
  • Professional Services Revenue: $175 million.
  • Total Revenue: $1.99 billion, growing 18%.
  • U.S. Revenue: $1.49 billion, growing 18%.
  • International Revenue: $497 million, growing 18%.
  • 12-Month Subscription Revenue Backlog (CRPO): $6.6 billion, up 18%.
  • Total Subscription Revenue Backlog: $20.68 billion, up 24%.
  • Non-GAAP Operating Income: $515 million.
  • Non-GAAP Operating Margin: 25.9%.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $372 million, growth of 34%.
  • Share Repurchase: $134 million at an average price of $267.09 per share.
  • Cash and Marketable Securities: $7.2 billion.
  • Headcount: Over 19,400 employees.
  • FY '25 Subscription Revenue Guidance: $7.7 billion to $7.725 billion, representing growth of approximately 17%.
  • Q2 FY '25 Subscription Revenue Guidance: $1.895 billion, representing 17% growth.
  • FY '25 Professional Services Revenue Guidance: $650 million to $660 million.
  • Q2 FY '25 Professional Services Revenue Guidance: $175 million.
  • FY '25 Non-GAAP Operating Margin Guidance: Approximately 25%.
  • Q2 FY '25 Non-GAAP Operating Margin Guidance: 24.5%.
  • FY '25 Operating Cash Flow Guidance: $2.25 billion.
  • Capital Expenditures Guidance: Approximately $330 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 23, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Workday Inc (WDAY, Financial) reported 19% subscription revenue growth and 18% 12-month backlog growth.
  • The company achieved a non-GAAP operating margin of 26%, reflecting strong financial performance.
  • Workday Inc (WDAY) closed several strategic deals, including a significant win with the Defense Intelligence Agency.
  • The company continues to see strong performance in key verticals such as healthcare and public sector, with healthcare ACV growth exceeding 50% in Q1.
  • Workday Inc (WDAY) is making significant investments in AI, with over 50 AI use cases live in production and 25 generative AI use cases on the roadmap.

Negative Points

  • Workday Inc (WDAY) experienced increased deal scrutiny and slower headcount growth, particularly impacting large deals and renewals.
  • The company saw fewer large deals closed in EMEA compared to the previous year, indicating regional challenges.
  • Subscription revenue guidance for FY '25 was revised down to 17%, reflecting the impact of macroeconomic factors and deal scrutiny.
  • Headcount growth at the time of renewals was lower than expected, which is anticipated to persist throughout the year.
  • International markets, particularly EMEA, showed pockets of softness, affecting overall performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: You talked about the extended sales cycles and smaller customer headcount growth. Was that primarily restricted to EMEA? Or did you see some of that in the U.S., too? And if the partner generation of new business continues, would you consider getting the guidance back on track?
A: We saw increased scrutiny on large deals and net new deals globally, not just in EMEA. This scrutiny was more pronounced for full platform deals involving multiple buyers. Regarding partners, we continue to see strong pipeline and business growth through our partner ecosystem, which is encouraging for future performance. (Carl M. Eschenbach, CEO & Zane C. Rowe, CFO)

Q: The aspect of the lower customer headcount growth, does it align with the slower headcount growth you're seeing across the base? Is it more pronounced at HCM than FINS?
A: We are seeing a slowdown in headcount growth across our customer base, which is below our expectations. This trend is consistent across both HCM and Financials, although it may appear more pronounced in HCM due to our larger installed base. (Zane C. Rowe, CFO & Douglas A. Robinson, Co-President)

Q: What buffers have you put into the guidance to ensure confidence in the full-year guide given the headwinds?
A: We have been thoughtful in our forecast methodology, accounting for the deal scrutiny and headcount trends. Our pipeline remains strong, and we have adjusted our guidance to reflect these dynamics. We believe the updated guidance is appropriate given the current environment. (Zane C. Rowe, CFO & Carl M. Eschenbach, CEO)

Q: On EMEA, do you think the lower wins are due to internal execution issues or external factors?
A: We believe the lower wins in EMEA are due to external factors, not internal execution. We have made significant improvements in our go-to-market strategy, pricing, and partner ecosystem in EMEA, and we remain bullish on our leadership and market approach. (Carl M. Eschenbach, CEO)

Q: How much of the deal scrutiny is attributed to full platform deals versus renewals?
A: The increased scrutiny is primarily on net new deals, especially full platform deals involving both HCM and Financials. Renewals have not seen the same level of scrutiny. (Carl M. Eschenbach, CEO)

Q: Are you seeing similar scrutiny and regional pressure in the mid-market?
A: Our medium enterprise business, particularly in the U.S., performed well. We are seeing strong full platform sales in this segment, supported by changes in pricing, packaging, and rapid delivery capabilities. The partner ecosystem is also contributing significantly to pipeline growth in the medium enterprise. (Carl M. Eschenbach, CEO)

Q: Typically, you don't get a margin raise alongside a revenue cut. Where did you find those efficiencies? And would you consider focusing more on margin upside?
A: We have been focused on scaling efficiently, leveraging AI, and being mindful of our investments. We continue to balance growth and margin expansion, and we believe there is more to come on both fronts. (Zane C. Rowe, CFO)

Q: Is the scrutiny on larger deals reflecting a slowdown in business cost optimization cycles? Are you seeing changes in the number of products being replaced in deals?
A: We are still seeing vendor rationalization and standardization on our platform within our customer base. The scrutiny is more pronounced in net new transformational projects, particularly in large enterprises. (Douglas A. Robinson, Co-President & Carl M. Eschenbach, CEO)

Q: Are there certain verticals seeing slower-than-expected headcount growth? Is this related to AI productivity gains?
A: We are seeing slower headcount growth in verticals like media and technology. While we have adjusted our forecast for headcount growth, we do not attribute this directly to AI productivity gains at this time. (Carl M. Eschenbach, CEO)

Q: How do you assess the seasonal versus persistent impacts on your business? What offsets do you see on the product side?
A: While Q1 is seasonally slower, we have adjusted our guidance to reflect persistent dynamics like deal scrutiny and headcount trends. We are encouraged by the early indicators from our AI-related products and innovations, which are growing rapidly and generating significant interest from customers. (Carl M. Eschenbach, CEO)

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.