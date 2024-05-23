On May 23, 2024, Telekom Deutsche, Director and 10% Owner of T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS, Financial), sold 379,340 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 674,503,311 shares of T-Mobile US Inc.

T-Mobile US Inc, a major player in the telecommunications industry, provides wireless voice and data services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company is known for its strong brand presence and significant customer base.

Over the past year, Telekom Deutsche has sold a total of 18,364,289 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 63 insider sells and no insider buys at T-Mobile US Inc.

On the date of the recent sale, shares of T-Mobile US Inc were trading at $165.02, giving the company a market cap of approximately $193.32 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 22.44, which is above the industry median of 16.065.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $146.34, indicating that with a trading price of $165.02, T-Mobile US Inc is considered Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.13.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sell event and the current valuation metrics provide investors with updated data points to consider in their analysis of T-Mobile US Inc's stock performance and market position.

