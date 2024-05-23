Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR) Chairman & CEO Jared Isaacman Acquires 39,135 Shares

On May 23, 2024, Jared Isaacman, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer and 10% Owner of Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR, Financial), purchased 39,135 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction was executed at a stock price of $64.04, totaling approximately $2,505,045. The insider now owns 621,962 shares of Shift4 Payments Inc.

Shift4 Payments Inc is a provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. The company has developed a comprehensive suite of products that includes point-of-sale solutions, payment processing hardware, and fully integrated software options.

Over the past year, Jared Isaacman has increased his holdings by 125,051 shares, with no recorded sales of the company's stock. The recent purchase reflects a continued confidence in the company's prospects.

The insider transaction history for Shift4 Payments Inc shows a trend with 2 insider buys and 10 insider sells over the past year. This activity can provide insights into the sentiment of those closest to the company's operations.

As of the latest transaction, Shift4 Payments Inc has a market cap of approximately $4.08 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 42.99, which is above the industry median of 26.89.

The GF Value of $100.09 suggests that Shift4 Payments Inc is significantly undervalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.64. This valuation metric indicates a potential upside based on historical trading multiples, adjusted factors for past performance, and future business expectations.

This insider buy could signal a bullish outlook from the Chairman & CEO, aligning with the GF Value assessment of the stock being undervalued. Investors and stakeholders will be watching closely to see how this transaction impacts the company's stock performance in the coming months.

