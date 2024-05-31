Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV's Dividend Analysis

Exploring the Sustainability and Growth of ASR's Dividends

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV (ASR, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $6.47 per share, scheduled for payment on June 10, 2024, with the ex-dividend date set for May 24, 2024. As investors anticipate this upcoming distribution, it's crucial to examine the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. This analysis, based on data from GuruFocus, will delve into the performance and sustainability of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV's dividends.

Company Overview

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV operates a network of airports in southeast Mexico, with its most significant revenue generated from the Cancun segment. The company's diverse operations also include segments like Aerostar, Airplan, Merida, Villahermosa, and several service-based divisions.

Dividend History and Trends

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2021, with dividends currently distributed annually. Below is a chart illustrating the annual Dividends Per Share, providing a visual representation of historical trends.

Current Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV boasts a 12-month trailing dividend yield and a forward dividend yield of 1.64%, indicating stability in expected dividend payments over the next year. The 5-year yield on cost for the company's stock is approximately 1.64%, reflecting consistent returns on initial investments.

Evaluating Dividend Sustainability

To assess the sustainability of dividends, it is essential to consider the dividend payout ratio, which for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV stands at 0.27 as of March 31, 2024. This low ratio suggests that the company retains a substantial portion of its earnings, facilitating future growth and financial stability. Moreover, the company's profitability rank is an impressive 9 out of 10, indicating robust earnings relative to its peers and consistent positive net income over the past decade.

Future Growth Prospects

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV's growth metrics are equally promising, with a growth rank of 9 out of 10. The company's revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate of 26.90% annually outperform approximately 82.47% of global competitors. Additionally, its 3-year EPS growth rate and 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 21.90% further solidify its capacity for sustaining dividends long-term.

Concluding Thoughts

In conclusion, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV presents a compelling case for dividend investors, supported by a strong track record, stable yields, prudent financial management, and robust growth metrics. These factors collectively underscore the sustainability and potential growth of its dividends. For those seeking high-dividend yield opportunities, consider utilizing the High Dividend Yield Screener available to GuruFocus Premium users.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.