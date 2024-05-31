CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd's Dividend Analysis

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Exploring the Dividend Performance and Sustainability of CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd

CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd (CKISY, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $1.18 per share, payable on June 27, 2024, with the ex-dividend date set for May 24, 2024. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd Do?

CK Infrastructure Holdings is a leading global utility and infrastructure investment company with a focus on regulated utility assets. It is part of the CK Hutchison group of companies, holding the bulk of the group infrastructure businesses. CKI's investments stretch across Hong Kong, the UK, Australia, Europe, Canada, and New Zealand. The UK division contributes about half of total group net profit. The company also owns an infrastructure materials business in Hong Kong and mainland China, producing cement, concrete, asphalt, and aggregates.

1793945546742984704.png

A Glimpse at CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd's Dividend History

CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2014, distributing dividends bi-annually. The stock is recognized as a dividend achiever, a prestigious title awarded to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 10 years. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share to track historical trends.

1793945568230404096.png

Breaking Down CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd's Dividend Yield and Growth

Currently, CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd boasts a trailing dividend yield of 5.50% and a forward dividend yield of 5.56%, indicating expected increases in dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, the annual dividend growth rate was 1.10%, which increased to 1.20% per year over a five-year horizon. Over the past decade, the annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 3.50%. The 5-year yield on cost for CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd stock is approximately 5.84%.

1793945589583605760.png

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. As of December 31, 2023, CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd's dividend payout ratio is 0.75, suggesting that the company's dividend may not be sustainable. The company's profitability rank offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd's profitability 6 out of 10, suggesting fair profitability. The company has reported positive net income for each year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd's growth rank of 6 out of 10 suggests a fair growth outlook. However, the company's revenue and earnings growth rates have been underperforming relative to global competitors, with a 3-year revenue growth rate of -5.90% and a 3-year EPS growth rate of 1.40% per year on average. Additionally, the 5-year EBITDA growth rate of -7.20% also underperforms relative to global competitors.

Conclusion: Evaluating Dividend Sustainability

While CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd has demonstrated a strong history of dividend payments and growth, its current payout ratio and underperforming growth metrics raise questions about the long-term sustainability of its dividends. Investors should consider these factors alongside the company's solid profitability and dividend yield when making investment decisions. For further insights, GuruFocus Premium users can utilize the High Dividend Yield Screener to identify high-yield investment opportunities.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.