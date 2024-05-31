Yum China Holdings Inc's Dividend Analysis

Exploring the Upcoming Dividend and Assessing Financial Health

Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.16 per share, payable on 2024-06-18, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-05-24. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Yum China Holdings Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Yum China Holdings Inc Do?

With almost 13,000 units and USD 10 billion in systemwide sales in 2022, Yum China is the largest restaurant chain in China. It generates revenue through its own restaurants and franchise fees. Key concepts include KFC (9,094 units) and Pizza Hut (2,903), but the company's portfolio also includes other brands such as Little Sheep, East Dawning, Taco Bell, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & Joy, and Lavazza (collectively representing about 950 units). Yum China is a trademark licensee of Yum Brands, paying 3% of total systemwide sales to the company it separated from in October 2016.

A Glimpse at Yum China Holdings Inc's Dividend History

Yum China Holdings Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2017. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Yum China Holdings Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Yum China Holdings Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.51% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 1.80%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Yum China Holdings Inc's dividend yield of 1.51% is near a 10-year high and outperforms than 42.54% of global competitors in the Restaurants industry, suggesting that the company's dividend yield stands out as an attractive proposition for income investors.

Over the past three years, Yum China Holdings Inc's annual dividend growth rate was 29.40%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 5.20% per year. Based on Yum China Holdings Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Yum China Holdings Inc stock as of today is approximately 1.95%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2024-03-31, Yum China Holdings Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.27.

Yum China Holdings Inc's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Yum China Holdings Inc's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2024-03-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 9 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Yum China Holdings Inc's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Yum China Holdings Inc's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Yum China Holdings Inc's revenue has increased by approximately 8.30% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 52.69% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Yum China Holdings Inc's earnings increased by approximately 9.30% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 42.86% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of -1.80%, which outperforms approximately 27.52% of global competitors.

Conclusion: A Reliable Dividend Payer with Promising Prospects

Considering Yum China Holdings Inc's consistent dividend payments, solid growth metrics, and a prudent payout ratio, the company stands out as a dependable income source for value investors. Its strategic positioning in the expanding Chinese market further bolsters confidence in its future dividend prospects. For those looking to expand their portfolio with high-dividend yield stocks, GuruFocus Premium users can explore options using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

