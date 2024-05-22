On May 22, 2024, Shashank Patel, Chief Financial Officer of Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS, Financial), executed a sale of 1,508 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 20,204 shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc.

Watts Water Technologies Inc specializes in the manufacture and sale of products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets.

Over the past year, Shashank Patel has sold a total of 3,844 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The broader trend within the company also reflects a preference for selling, with 14 insider sells and no insider buys recorded over the same period.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc were priced at $215.1 on the day of the transaction. The company holds a market cap of approximately $7.043 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 26.18, which is above the industry median of 23.37.

The stock's valuation, according to GF Value, is set at $194.39, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.11, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

