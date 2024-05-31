Luc Walter, the President of the HES Division at Amphenol Corp (APH, Financial), executed a sale of 185,000 shares of the company on May 23, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this sale, the insider now owns 223,895 shares of Amphenol Corp.

Amphenol Corp is a major player in the electronics and fiber optic manufacturing industry, specializing in the production of interconnect products such as connectors and coaxial cables for information technology and communications equipment, aerospace, military, and other industrial applications.

Over the past year, Luc Walter has sold a total of 449,962 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend within Amphenol Corp, where there have been 12 insider sales and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

On the date of the sale, shares of Amphenol Corp were priced at $135.34, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $82.71 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 42.11, which is significantly higher than both the industry median of 23.74 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate used to determine fair stock pricing, Amphenol Corp is currently significantly overvalued. The GF Value of $88.76 contrasts sharply with the current trading price, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.52.

This valuation assessment suggests that the stock might not be attractively priced compared to its estimated true value, which could be a factor influencing the insider's decision to reduce their holdings.

Investors and analysts closely monitor insider transactions like these as they can provide valuable insights into a company's internal perspective on its stock's current valuation and future prospects.

