Insider Sale: President of HES Division at Amphenol Corp (APH), Luc Walter, Sells 185,000 Shares

Author's Avatar
16 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Luc Walter, the President of the HES Division at Amphenol Corp (APH, Financial), executed a sale of 185,000 shares of the company on May 23, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this sale, the insider now owns 223,895 shares of Amphenol Corp.

Amphenol Corp is a major player in the electronics and fiber optic manufacturing industry, specializing in the production of interconnect products such as connectors and coaxial cables for information technology and communications equipment, aerospace, military, and other industrial applications.

Over the past year, Luc Walter has sold a total of 449,962 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend within Amphenol Corp, where there have been 12 insider sales and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

On the date of the sale, shares of Amphenol Corp were priced at $135.34, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $82.71 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 42.11, which is significantly higher than both the industry median of 23.74 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate used to determine fair stock pricing, Amphenol Corp is currently significantly overvalued. The GF Value of $88.76 contrasts sharply with the current trading price, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.52.

1794035786543427584.png 1794035823985979392.png

This valuation assessment suggests that the stock might not be attractively priced compared to its estimated true value, which could be a factor influencing the insider's decision to reduce their holdings.

Investors and analysts closely monitor insider transactions like these as they can provide valuable insights into a company's internal perspective on its stock's current valuation and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.