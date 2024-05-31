Armando Fleitas, Executive Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer of Amerant Bancorp Inc (AMTB, Financial), sold 6,240 shares of the company on May 22, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 5,593.6 shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc.

Amerant Bancorp Inc, headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A., providing a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally.

Over the past year, Armando Fleitas has sold a total of 6,240 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at Amerant Bancorp Inc, where there have been four insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the sale, shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc were trading at $22.59. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $749.91 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 32.71, significantly above both the industry median of 9.61 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate used by GuruFocus, Amerant Bancorp Inc is currently significantly undervalued. The GF Value of $34.56 suggests a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.65, indicating potential undervaluation.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders in Amerant Bancorp Inc may find these insights valuable for making informed decisions regarding their investment positions in the company.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.