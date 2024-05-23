On May 23, 2024, Joseph Erlinger, President of McDonald's USA, executed a sale of 1,099 shares of McDonald's Corp (MCD, Financial). The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 15,878.34 shares of the company.

McDonald's Corp (MCD, Financial) operates globally as a leading foodservice retailer, offering various fast food items and beverages. The company is well-known for its burgers, fries, and breakfast offerings, operating through a vast network of company-owned and franchise locations worldwide.

Over the past year, Joseph Erlinger has sold a total of 34,801 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within McDonald's Corp, where there have been 25 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of McDonald's Corp were trading at $265.13 on the day of the sale. The company's market cap is approximately $185.99 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 21.91, which is below both the industry median of 23.05 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, McDonald's Corp has a GF Value of $301.39, indicating that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.88.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels regarding the company's current valuation and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.