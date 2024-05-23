Full Year 2024 Investec Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Fani Titi - Investec Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Okay, good morning. We have a pretty exciting presentation today, so I propose that we start and I'd like first to welcome our colleagues in London today. The team will present from London. I have in London joining the presentation later today, Nishlan Samujh, our Group Finance Director. He will go through a bit of detail of the group performance, and then we will have Ruth Leas give us a bit more of color on our UK business.



As you can see in this result, we've seen significant growth in profits and really impressive performance from our UK business, and Ruth will be followed by Cumesh Moodliar, our new Chief Executive of our South African business. Again, that business has performed pretty impressively in a very difficult market. So excited to be joined by this A-team coming in from London.



So I'll go straight into the presentation. As you all know, at this year, marks 50 years of our existence as a business, in 1974 in one small office here in Johannesburg, 18 people gathered and decided to start what would become