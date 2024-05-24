Buckle Inc (BKE) Q1 Earnings: EPS Beats, Revenue Misses Estimates Amid Sales Decline

Net Income and Sales Decline Amidst Challenging Retail Environment

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $34.8 million, or $0.70 per share, compared to $42.9 million, or $0.87 per share, in the same quarter last year.
  • Revenue: $262.5 million, fell short of estimates of $263.64 million, and down 7.2% year-over-year from $282.8 million.
  • Comparable Store Sales: Decreased by 9.0% compared to the same period last year.
  • Online Sales: Decreased by 13.4% to $44.4 million from $51.3 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Gross Profit: $120.7 million, down from $133.3 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Operating Income: $42.4 million, compared to $53.7 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Store Count: Operated 440 stores in 42 states, unchanged from the same period last year.
Article's Main Image

On May 24, 2024, Buckle Inc (BKE, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the fiscal quarter ended May 4, 2024. Buckle Inc, a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories, reported a net income of $34.8 million, or $0.70 per share ($0.69 per share on a diluted basis). This is a decrease from the prior year's net income of $42.9 million, or $0.87 per share ($0.86 per share on a diluted basis).

Performance Overview

Net sales for the 13-week fiscal quarter ended May 4, 2024, decreased by 7.2% to $262.5 million, compared to $282.8 million for the same period last year. Comparable store net sales also saw a decline of 9.0%, while online sales dropped by 13.4% to $44.4 million.

1794098761262329856.png

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the challenging retail environment, Buckle Inc managed to maintain a strong balance sheet. The company reported cash and cash equivalents of $267.4 million, slightly down from $268.2 million at the end of the previous fiscal year. Inventory levels were also well-managed, standing at $130.7 million, down from $137.7 million in the same period last year.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q1 2024 Q1 2023
Net Sales $262.5 million $282.8 million
Gross Profit $120.7 million $133.3 million
Net Income $34.8 million $42.9 million
Earnings Per Share (Basic) $0.70 $0.87
Earnings Per Share (Diluted) $0.69 $0.86

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Buckle Inc's total assets increased to $906.1 million from $889.8 million at the end of the previous fiscal year. The company's total liabilities stood at $472.3 million, slightly down from $476.6 million. Stockholders' equity also saw an increase, reaching $433.8 million compared to $413.2 million at the end of the previous fiscal year.

Analysis and Commentary

The decline in net sales and net income reflects the broader challenges faced by the retail sector, including changing consumer preferences and increased competition. However, Buckle Inc's strong balance sheet and effective inventory management are positive indicators of its ability to navigate these challenges.

The decrease in comparable store net sales and online sales highlights the need for Buckle Inc to adapt to the evolving retail landscape," said Thomas B. Heacock, Chief Financial Officer.

For more detailed insights and to access the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Buckle Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.