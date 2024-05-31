Matthew Archambault, President of US Refreshment Beverages at Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP, Financial), executed a sale of 8,000 shares of the company on May 23, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day as per the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 12,565 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, a leading beverage company in North America, is known for its diverse portfolio of flavored (non-cola) carbonated soft drinks and non-carbonated beverages, including water, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juice, juice drinks, and mixers.

Over the past year, Matthew Archambault has sold a total of 64,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc shows a pattern of 9 insider buys and 13 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc were priced at $34.19, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $46.35 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 22.06, which is above the industry median of 18.39.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc is estimated at $41.70 per share, making the stock modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.82.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider at Keurig Dr Pepper Inc provides an interesting data point for investors tracking insider behaviors and company valuation metrics.

