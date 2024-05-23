On May 23, 2024, Phillip Noe, Chief Information Officer of Cross Country Healthcare Inc (CCRN, Financial), executed a sale of 9,646 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 10,162 shares of the company.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc is a provider of healthcare staffing and workforce solutions. The company's services include traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and clinical and non-clinical healthcare professionals.

Over the past year, Phillip Noe has sold a total of 9,646 shares and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for Cross Country Healthcare Inc shows a total of 9 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare Inc were trading at $14.19 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $504.227 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 11.15, which is lower than the industry median of 25.52.

The stock is currently considered Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.76, based on a GF Value of $18.64. The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.