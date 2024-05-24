On May 24, 2024, Peter Johnson, Director at Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (EBMT, Financial), executed a sale of 8,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 71,139 shares of the company.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc operates as a bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The bank offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and consumer loans.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history for Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc shows a total of 2 insider buys and 6 insider sells. Peter Johnson has sold a total of 8,000 shares and has not purchased any shares during the same timeframe.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc were trading at $13.16 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $105.581 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company is 11.76, which is higher than the industry median of 9.61 but lower than the company’s historical median.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $14.69, indicating that Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.9.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This recent sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation based on current market conditions.

