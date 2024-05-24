Q4 2024 Shilpa Medicare Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 24, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Shilpa Medicare Earnings Call for Q4 and FY '24. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Nachiket Kale from (inaudible) Investor Relations. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Kale.



Unidentified Analyst -



Hi. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the conference call hosted by the management of Shilpa Medicare Limited to discuss the fourth quarter and financial year 2024 performance. The management is being represented by Mr. Umakasinani, Chairman of the company; Mr. Keshav Bhutada and Mr. Alpesh Dalal, CFO. The discussion will be led by Mr. Keshav Bhutada with his perspective on the business performance and strategic over. He will be followed by Mr. Alpesh Dalal, Chief Financial Officer of the company, to give us perspective on the financial performance. After the management's comments, there will be an opportunity for all your queries to be answered.



Before we proceed, I would like to state that some of the statements made on today