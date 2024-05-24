Q1 2024 Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 24, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome, everyone, to Cathay Financial Holding Company's First Quarter 2024 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) And now I would like to introduce Mr. C.K. Lee, President of Cathay Financial Holding Company. Mr. Lee, please begin.



Chang-Ken Lee - Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - President & Director



Good afternoon, and good morning to investors in Europe. Welcome to Cathay Financial Holdings 2024 First Quarter Analyst Meeting. I'm C.K. Lee, CEO of Cathay Financial Holdings. Today, I will host the meeting. Thank you for joining us today.



In the beginning, I would like to introduce the senior managers who are on the line. Today, we have [Ms. Grace Chen], CFO of Cathay Financial Holdings; Mr. Abel Lin, Managing Senior EVP of Cathay Life; Mr. Kevin Hu, Senior EVP of Cathay United Bank.



Before we begin the presentation, I would like to share some highlights from our first quarter. I am pleased to report on our first quarter earnings reached TWD 37.6 billion, achieving 73% of last year's full year earnings. Our bank