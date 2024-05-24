May 24, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the earnings conference call of Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Limited, hosted by Veritas Reputation. (Operator Instructions)



Please note that this conference is recorded



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Abhishek Savant from Veritas Reputation. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Abhishek Savant -



Good evening, everyone. We warmly welcome and express our gratitude to each one of you for being a part of today's earnings conference call for Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Limited. I am Abhishek Savant, your host for this question. and it brings me great choice to guide you through the proceedings as we analyze the annual financial results for the quarter and full year ended 31st March 2024. p.



We are glad to announce an excellent operational performance during the year with the highest ever ferrochrome production, chrome ore raisin, and captive power generation, which has set the stage for a strong financial performance. This achievement has come despite all external challenges and it further