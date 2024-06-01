Bren Higgins, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of KLA Corp (KLAC, Financial), sold 1,019 shares of the company on May 23, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 31,356.2 shares of KLA Corp.

KLA Corp (KLAC, Financial) specializes in the design, manufacture, and sale of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries. The company's products are used in a wide range of applications, including the inspection and metrology of wafers and reticles in various stages of the manufacturing process.

Over the past year, Bren Higgins has sold a total of 17,582 shares of KLA Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 20 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the latest transaction, shares of KLA Corp were trading at $788.58, giving the company a market cap of approximately $104.89 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 40.81, which is above both the industry median of 32.07 and the historical median for the company.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of KLA Corp is estimated at $475.19 per share, which suggests that the stock is Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.66.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This valuation and the insider selling trend may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insights into both the company's valuation and insider confidence.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.