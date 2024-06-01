Judson Althoff, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial), executed a sale of 25,000 shares of the company on May 23, 2024. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 104,948.654 shares of Microsoft Corp.

Over the past year, Judson Althoff has sold a total of 46,500 shares of Microsoft Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 11 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Microsoft Corp, a global leader in software, services, devices, and solutions, enhances personal and organizational productivity through its diverse array of products. These include the Microsoft Office suite, Windows operating systems, and cloud services through its Azure platform.

On the date of the sale, shares of Microsoft Corp were priced at $425.68. This valuation places the company's market cap at approximately $3,197.08 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 37.24, which is above both the industry median of 27.23 and the historical median for the company.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Microsoft Corp's stock is estimated at $387.20 per share, making the current price-to-GF-Value ratio 1.1. This suggests that the stock is Modestly Overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent transaction could provide insights into the company's valuation and stock performance expectations. Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can indicate the insider's confidence in the company's current valuation and future prospects.

