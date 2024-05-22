Starbucks Corp (SBUX) EVP, CFO Rachel Ruggeri Sells 3,750 Shares

On May 22, 2024, Rachel Ruggeri, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Starbucks Corp (SBUX, Financial), sold 3,750 shares of the company at a price of $80 per share. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 65,431 shares of Starbucks Corp.

Starbucks Corp, a global coffeehouse chain, is known for its specialty coffee and tea products. The company operates in over 70 countries, providing a range of beverages and food items along with a focus on high-quality coffee products.

Over the past year, Rachel Ruggeri has sold a total of 8,996 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 15 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Starbucks Corp were trading at $80 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $89.34 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 21.73, which is below the industry median of 23.05 and also lower than the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Starbucks Corp is estimated at $109.60 per share, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.73.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors as they evaluate the stock's current valuation and consider the insider's ongoing stake in the company.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.