On May 22, 2024, Bruce Sachs, Director at Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX, Financial), executed a sale of 7,073 shares of the company. The transaction was conducted at a price of $448 per share, resulting in a total amount of $3,168,704. The sale was disclosed in a SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX, Financial) is a biotechnology firm that focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and other severe diseases.

Over the past year, Bruce Sachs has sold a total of 29,573 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc and has not purchased any shares. The company's insider transaction history reveals a total of 58 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $448 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $117.92 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 29.65, which is above the industry median of 28.01 and also higher than the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $364.17, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.23. This suggests that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is modestly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sell event by Bruce Sachs may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation perspectives.

