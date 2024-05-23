Director Anne Macdonald sold 1,956 shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT, Financial) on May 23, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 8,744 shares of the company.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc operates as a retailer of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States. The company offers boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts, and western-style apparel. It serves a diverse audience seeking functional and stylish footwear and apparel inspired by the western lifestyle.

Over the past year, Anne Macdonald has engaged in the sale of 1,956 shares and has not purchased any shares of the company. This recent transaction reflects a continuation of the insider's selling trend.

The insider transaction history for Boot Barn Holdings Inc shows a pattern of 15 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year, indicating a possible preference for selling among the insiders during this period.

On the date of the latest transaction, shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc were priced at $111.81, resulting in a market cap of approximately $3.44 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 23.59, which is above both the industry median of 18.23 and the historical median for the company.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Boot Barn Holdings Inc is estimated at $87.29 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.28.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by Director Anne Macdonald might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors, especially in the context of the company's current valuation and stock performance.

