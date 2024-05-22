Chief Investment Officer, Executive Vice President Jon Cheigh executed a sale of 7,159 shares of Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS, Financial) on May 22, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,658 shares in the company.

Cohen & Steers Inc specializes in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure, and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. The company manages investment portfolios for institutional investors, individual investors, and mutual funds.

On the date of the transaction, shares of Cohen & Steers Inc were priced at $72.57. The company's market cap was reported as $3.595 billion. According to the price-earnings ratio of 27.68, the stock is trading higher than both the industry median of 13.33 and its historical median.

The GF Value of the stock is $62.33, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.16, which suggests that the stock is Modestly Overvalued.

Over the past year, Jon Cheigh has sold a total of 7,159 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Cohen & Steers Inc shows no insider buys and six insider sells over the same timeframe.

This sale follows a trend observed in the company, where insiders are generally selling shares rather than buying, suggesting a pattern that potential investors might want to consider when evaluating the stock.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.