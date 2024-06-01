EVP Industrial of Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) Sells Shares

Erik Wilde, Executive Vice President of Industrial at Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC, Financial), executed a sale of 4,384 shares of the company on May 22, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 17,897 shares of the company. The shares were sold at a price of $154.04, valuing the transaction at approximately $675,383.76.

Generac Holdings Inc, a leader in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other engine powered products, continues to influence the market with its innovative solutions.

Over the past year, Erik Wilde has sold a total of 4,384 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Generac Holdings Inc shows a trend with 19 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc were trading at $154.04 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $9.01 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 40.95, which is above the industry median of 23.37 and higher than the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation, according to GF Value, is set at $140.02, indicating that with a current price of $154.04, Generac Holdings Inc is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.1.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This recent insider sell might provide current and potential investors with interesting insights into the insider's perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.