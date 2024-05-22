On May 22, 2024, Director C Campbell sold 2,000 shares of MasTec Inc (MTZ, Financial) at a price of $110 per share, as reported in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 50,725 shares of the company.

MasTec Inc (MTZ, Financial) is a leading infrastructure construction company operating mainly in North America. The company engages in the engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade of communications, energy, and utility infrastructure. MasTec Inc also performs infrastructure construction for government and private industries.

Over the past year, C Campbell has sold a total of 5,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been no insider buys but five insider sells over the same timeframe.

The shares of MasTec Inc were trading at $110 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $8.92 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of MasTec Inc is estimated at $115.47 per share, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.95. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business results.

