On May 24, 2024, Peter Schneider, President of Primerica Inc (PRI, Financial), executed a sale of 1,500 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this sale, the insider now directly owns 11,759 shares of Primerica Inc.

Primerica Inc (PRI, Financial) is a leading provider of financial services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company offers products and services for life insurance, mutual funds, annuities, and other financial products aimed at helping clients achieve financial security.

Over the past year, Peter Schneider has sold a total of 12,000 shares of Primerica Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Primerica Inc shows a pattern of 17 insider sales and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the latest sale, shares of Primerica Inc were trading at $227.44, giving the company a market cap of approximately $7.83 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 13.85, which is above the industry median of 11.59.

The stock's valuation, according to the GF Value, is $202.24, indicating that with a trading price of $227.44, Primerica Inc is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.12.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future performance.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and company valuation metrics to inform their investment decisions in the financial services sector.

