On May 23, 2024, Howard Culang, Non-Executive Chairman of the Board at Radian Group Inc (RDN, Financial), executed a sale of 10,804 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 8,050 shares of the company.

Radian Group Inc (RDN, Financial) is a provider of mortgage and real estate services, including mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of services to the real estate and mortgage finance industries.

The shares were sold at a price of $31.45, valuing the transaction at approximately $340,038. This sale contributes to a pattern observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 10,804 shares and has not made any purchases.

The broader insider transaction trend at Radian Group Inc shows a total of 11 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

As of the latest trading session, Radian Group Inc (RDN, Financial) has a market cap of approximately $4.71 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 8.28, which is lower than the industry median of 11.59.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $24.20, making the current price represent a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.3. This suggests that Radian Group Inc is modestly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This recent insider activity might provide investors with insights into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.