On May 24, 2024, Darron Anderson, Director of Tidewater Inc (TDW, Financial), executed a sale of 2,750 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 40,447 shares of the company.

Tidewater Inc operates in the oil and gas industry, providing offshore service vessels and marine support services to the global offshore energy industry. The company's fleet includes towing-supply vessels, mini-supply vessels, and crew boats which are used to transport supplies and personnel to offshore facilities, as well as for towing and anchoring mobile rigs.

Shares of Tidewater Inc were priced at $102.75 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap is approximately $5.42 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 40.50, indicating a valuation that is higher than the industry median of 11.445.

The GF Value for Tidewater Inc is $61.62, suggesting that the stock is Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.67.

Over the past year, there have been 6 insider buys and 14 insider sells at Tidewater Inc. The insider, Darron Anderson, has sold a total of 2,750 shares and has not made any purchases during this period.

The valuation metrics, such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are calculated based on historical trading multiples, adjustments for past performance, and future business expectations provided by analysts.

This sale comes at a time when the stock is considered significantly overvalued according to the GF Value, which might suggest various strategic reasons behind the insider's decision to reduce their holdings.

