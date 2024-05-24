Insider Sale: CFO Joel Edwards Sells Shares of Coastal Financial Corp (CCB)

Author's Avatar
20 minutes ago

On May 24, 2024, Joel Edwards, the Chief Financial Officer of Coastal Financial Corp (CCB, Financial), executed a sale of 12,414 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 44,989 shares of Coastal Financial Corp.

Coastal Financial Corp, based in Everett, Washington, operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank which provides various banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers a range of deposit products and loans, alongside other banking services.

The shares were sold at a price of $43.5 each, valuing the transaction at approximately $539,511. This sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider purchases but five insider sales at Coastal Financial Corp.

The market cap of Coastal Financial Corp stands at $595.289 million. The company's price-earnings ratio is 15.51, which is above the industry median of 9.61. This suggests a higher valuation compared to the industry average.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Coastal Financial Corp is estimated at $118.00 per share, making the stock significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.37. This valuation considers historical trading multiples, adjustments based on the company's past performance, and future business projections.

1794243032925761536.png

The insider transaction trends and the current valuation metrics suggest a notable activity and valuation context for potential investors. The GF Value indicates a significant undervaluation, which might be an interesting point for market watchers.

1794243050357288960.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.