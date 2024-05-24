On May 24, 2024, Joel Edwards, the Chief Financial Officer of Coastal Financial Corp (CCB, Financial), executed a sale of 12,414 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 44,989 shares of Coastal Financial Corp.

Coastal Financial Corp, based in Everett, Washington, operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank which provides various banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers a range of deposit products and loans, alongside other banking services.

The shares were sold at a price of $43.5 each, valuing the transaction at approximately $539,511. This sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider purchases but five insider sales at Coastal Financial Corp.

The market cap of Coastal Financial Corp stands at $595.289 million. The company's price-earnings ratio is 15.51, which is above the industry median of 9.61. This suggests a higher valuation compared to the industry average.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Coastal Financial Corp is estimated at $118.00 per share, making the stock significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.37. This valuation considers historical trading multiples, adjustments based on the company's past performance, and future business projections.

The insider transaction trends and the current valuation metrics suggest a notable activity and valuation context for potential investors. The GF Value indicates a significant undervaluation, which might be an interesting point for market watchers.

