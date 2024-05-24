On May 24, 2024, Justin Long, SEVP, General Counsel & Secretary of Stellar Bancorp Inc (STEL, Financial), sold 5,000 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $22.88 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 53,532 shares of Stellar Bancorp Inc.

Stellar Bancorp Inc operates as a financial institution primarily engaged in providing banking services including personal and commercial banking products. The company's offerings encompass a range of account management, loan, and financial planning services.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at Stellar Bancorp Inc shows a total of 3 insider sells and 0 insider buys. This recent sale by Justin Long aligns with the ongoing trend of insider sales at the company.

Shares of Stellar Bancorp Inc were trading at $22.88 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $1.226 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 10.10, which is above the industry median of 9.61.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Stellar Bancorp Inc is estimated at $27.99 per share, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.82.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at Stellar Bancorp Inc.

