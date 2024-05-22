On May 22, 2024, William Wang, CEO and 10% Owner of VIZIO Holding Corp (VZIO, Financial), executed a sale of 135,046 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 1,529,972 shares of the company.

VIZIO Holding Corp, known for its consumer electronics, particularly smart TVs, sound bars, and other accessories, has seen significant insider trading activity over the past year. Notably, there have been zero insider purchases but eight insider sales during this period.

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp were priced at $10.54 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $2.106 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 117.56, significantly above both the industry median of 23.74 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation metrics show a GF Value of $7.87, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.34, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This recent sale by William Wang follows a pattern observed over the last year, where the insider has sold a total of 135,046 shares. These transactions provide current and potential investors with insights into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

