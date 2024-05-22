On May 22, 2024, Ben Wong, President and Chief Operating Officer of VIZIO Holding Corp (VZIO, Financial), sold 59,449 shares of the company, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 3,261,702 shares of the company.

VIZIO Holding Corp is a company that designs, manufactures, and sells televisions, sound bars, and other home entertainment products. The company operates primarily in the United States, providing high-quality electronics to enhance the home viewing experience.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history for VIZIO Holding Corp shows a total of 8 insider sells and no insider buys. This recent transaction by Ben Wong is part of a broader trend where insiders at VIZIO Holding Corp have been selling shares but not purchasing any.

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp were trading at $10.53 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $2.106 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 117.56, significantly higher than both the industry median of 23.74 and the company's historical median.

The stock's GF Value is calculated at $7.87, indicating that with a current price of $10.53, VIZIO Holding Corp is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.34.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by Ben Wong might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors, especially considering the current valuation metrics and the overall trend of insider transactions at VIZIO Holding Corp.

