Adam Townsend, the Chief Financial Officer of VIZIO Holding Corp (VZIO, Financial), sold 97,110 shares of the company on May 22, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 482,562 shares of the company.

Over the past year, Adam Townsend has sold a total of 144,011 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction continues a trend observed over the past year at VIZIO Holding Corp, where there have been 8 insider sells and no insider buys.

VIZIO Holding Corp, known for its consumer electronics, particularly smart TVs, sound bars, and other accessories, has a market cap of $2.106 billion as of the last trading price of $10.53 per share.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 117.56, significantly above both the industry median of 23.74 and the company's historical median. Additionally, the GF Value of the stock is $7.87, indicating that the stock is currently Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.34.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might draw attention from investors, especially considering the stock's valuation metrics and the recent trends in insider transactions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.