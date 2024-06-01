Lawrence Brock, the Chief People Officer of Coinbase Global Inc (COIN, Financial), executed a sale of 16,456 shares of the company on May 23, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 16,140 shares of the company.

Coinbase Global Inc operates as a digital currency exchange and wallet service, allowing users to buy, sell, and store digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. It is one of the leading platforms in the cryptocurrency industry.

Over the past year, Lawrence Brock has sold a total of 419,591 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at Coinbase Global Inc, where there have been no insider buys but 131 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the sale, shares of Coinbase Global Inc were priced at $223.34, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $58.36 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 42.91, which is above both the industry median of 18.87 and the historical median for the company.

The stock's valuation metrics show a GF Value of $103.57, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.16. This indicates that the stock is significantly overvalued according to GuruFocus' intrinsic value estimate, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider selling activity could be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors and evaluating the stock's current valuation in the context of its historical performance and industry standards.

