On May 24, 2024, Steven Fendley, President of the US Division at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS, Financial), sold 25,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 398,160 shares of the company.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS, Financial) specializes in advanced defense technology, providing innovative solutions and products in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security, and warfare. The company plays a crucial role in national security and defense.

Over the past year, Steven Fendley has sold a total of 148,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 48 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the sale, shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc were priced at $21.44. The company has a market cap of approximately $3.23 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 9,999.00, significantly higher than both the industry median and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $18.37, making the current price-to-GF-Value ratio 1.17. This suggests that the stock is modestly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation adjustments.

